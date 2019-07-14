It is fair to say that ever since the movie has been released, Avengers: End Game has managed to break a slew of records. From its billion-dollar box office premiere to its nearing to beat Avatar's all-time global record, the movie has evidently been killing the game. Since the movie was re-released in theatres, the Disney and Marvel box office garnered another $2.8 million dollars via global box office this past weekend and the latter boosted overall ticket sales to $2.78 billion worldwide. As such, End Game is now only $7.16 million dollars behind Avatar's massive record of $2.788 billion dollars. Yet despite the accolades the movie garnered, another movie managed to beat the hit-movie at something. Accordingly, A24's The Farewell recently broke the record for the best per-screen-average of 2019.

The drama film with a twist of comedy was directed by Lulu Wang and stars Awkwafina. It managed to clock in a total of roughly $351K via the four venues within which it opened. Of these, we include the AMC Lincoln Square, the Angelika, the ArcLight Cinemas and the Landmark. Prior to them breaking this record, End Game held it with an average of $76K per location amongst its 4,662 North American theaters.

