Godzilla v. Kong is shaping up to be one of the biggest movie openings this year. Due to arrive on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max (for thirty days). The film from Warner Bros. and Legendary is the fourth culmination of a shared MonsterVerse of films following Godzilla in 2014, Kong: Skull Island in 2017, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019.

The trailer highlights two of the biggest monsters in cinematic history clashing, leaving nothing but chaos and destruction in their paths. The studios behind the film also released more information about the plot alongside the film, explaining that it centers on Kong and his protectors attempting to find him his true home. Along the way, the monster bonds with a young orphan named Jia before ultimately crossing paths with an angry Godzilla as he creates a path of demolition across the world.



Godzilla v. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard, who has lent his skills to Netflix's Death Note, as well as other horror projects You're Next and The Guest. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Kyle Chandler.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming film below

