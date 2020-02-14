Marvel gave many African Americans a new generation Black superhero back in 2018 with the beloved film Black Panther, representing the culture proudly in his own standalone film. In 2020, it looks like a new demographic will get proper representation in the MCU now that it's been officially unveiled that a gay superhero will be one of the stars in the highly-anticipated film The Eternals.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The news was revealed by Little America star Haaz Sleiman during a recent interview with Logo's NewNowNext. Sleiman will star as the love interest of Brian Tyree Henry, the comedic actor famous for his role on FX's Atlanta that stars in The Eternals as openly gay superhero Phastos. Haaz says of the historic movie couple, "we represent a gay family and have a child," even confirming that the two will 100% share an onscreen kiss.

Read Haaz Sleiman's full quote about filming a gay kiss for The Eternals, via Logo:

Everyone cried on set. For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.

Marvel will release The Eternals on November 6, 2020. Let us know your thoughts on this revolutionary revelation after checking out a preview of the cast and their characters below: