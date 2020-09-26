The Eric Andre Show first became known for its strange and surreal humour and hilarious "guest appearances" by celebrity impersonators.

When the show was renewed for a second season, it garnered more attention and with it, real guest stars. Since then, some of hip hop's biggest names have appeared on the show, including T-Pain and Chance the Rapper.

While the show's unique brand of comedy doesn't quite sit well with some guests (see Wiz Khalifa getting increasingly weirded out during his appearance), some others, like Tyler the Creator, get in on the joke with some very funny results.

It seems that the show's higher profile has since attracted a slew of special guests for its upcoming fifth season, which is due to debut on Adult Swim on October 25.

Anderson .Paak, Toro y Moi, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Yachty, Big Freedia, Joey Bada$$, and Loiter Squad's Taco are all slated to appear on the show.

Yachty will apparently follow in Danny Brown and A$AP Rocky's footsteps and take on the Rapper Warrior Ninja challenge, going through an obstacle course blindfolded and rapping, while Joey Bada$$ is slated to appear as Joey Fata$$.

Image via Adult Swim

Image via Adult Swim

Will you be tuning in to The Eric Andre Show when it returns on October 25? Let us know in the comments below