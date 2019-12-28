The-Dream Shares Rework Of "Cedes Benz" From "Queen & Slim"

"Cedes Benz" was the closing track on The-Dream's 2015 Crown EP. With The-Dream being the R&B innovator that he is, the song possessed a whole FOUR beat switches. It started off as an insanely high-energy rap-trap crossover, with guitar shredding and hi-hat rattling. The guitar is then stripped away to introduce a new trap arrangement. Once the third change comes around, The-Dream is no longer rapping, but singing in his hushed tone and whining in his falsetto. The drums subside to a gentle tapping amidst explosions of magical keys. This portion of the song is what The-Dream decided to extend in his "Cedes Benz" rework for Queen & Slim. The new version is almost four minutes long and features an aggrandized chorus and velvety bridge.

If you've seen Queen & Slim, you know how much the excellent music selection elevates the film. A week before the release of the movie, we were gifted with its star-studded soundtrack. It features original music from Vince Staples, Mereba, 6LACK, Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Burna Boy, EARTHGANG, Megan Thee Stallion, Blood Orange and more. For some reason, "Cedes Benz" was not initially included in the tracklist, but fortunately it has now been added to it on Spotify.