A week after The-Dream shared the tracklist for Sextape 4, the multi-hyphenated entertainer has given fans a release date. While many artists are opting to delay their albums because of the COVID-19 quarantine, The-Dream has decided to press forward with confidence. He made the official announcement just moments ago on social media where he stated that Sextape 4 would arrive on April 17.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

"SXTP4! April 17. Honestly, I didn’t want to put it out with what’s going on in the world and here!" he wrote in a caption to a post on Instagram. "I had so many people tel me , NO music is what we need right now more than ever. Love and Blessings to everyone touched by this moment in our lives. 4-17 out EVERYWHERE! @apple @Tidal @Spotify @amazonmusic."

We learned last week that Sextape 4 would be a 13-track offering that wouldn't have any features. The-Dream last shared the first, second, and third installment of his Sextape series back in 2018 when he released Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3. We can only imagine what he has in store this time around. Check out the tracklist for Sextape 4 below and let us know if you're looking forward to new hits from The-Dream.

Tracklist

1. Passion

2. Nothing Will Feel The Same

3. Sang

4. Hard 4 Me

5. Notice

6. Spiritual

7. Ecstacy

8. Wee Hours

9. Body Work

10. Fuck My Brains Out

11. Say Something

12. Take Care

13. Coltrane