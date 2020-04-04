The-Dream already gave us the tracklist, but now he's back to let us know that "Sextape 4" will hit streaming services this month.
A week after The-Dream shared the tracklist for Sextape 4, the multi-hyphenated entertainer has given fans a release date. While many artists are opting to delay their albums because of the COVID-19 quarantine, The-Dream has decided to press forward with confidence. He made the official announcement just moments ago on social media where he stated that Sextape 4 would arrive on April 17.
Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images
"SXTP4! April 17. Honestly, I didn’t want to put it out with what’s going on in the world and here!" he wrote in a caption to a post on Instagram. "I had so many people tel me , NO music is what we need right now more than ever. Love and Blessings to everyone touched by this moment in our lives. 4-17 out EVERYWHERE! @apple @Tidal @Spotify @amazonmusic."
We learned last week that Sextape 4 would be a 13-track offering that wouldn't have any features. The-Dream last shared the first, second, and third installment of his Sextape series back in 2018 when he released Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3. We can only imagine what he has in store this time around. Check out the tracklist for Sextape 4 below and let us know if you're looking forward to new hits from The-Dream.
Tracklist
1. Passion
2. Nothing Will Feel The Same
3. Sang
4. Hard 4 Me
5. Notice
6. Spiritual
7. Ecstacy
8. Wee Hours
9. Body Work
10. Fuck My Brains Out
11. Say Something
12. Take Care
13. Coltrane