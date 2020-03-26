When 2020 first arrived, music listeners were eager to see what the new decade had in store, nothing but promise on the horizon. Though things started strong with new albums from heavy hitters like Lil Wayne and Eminem and rumored drops from J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, the situation quickly took a turn for the worse when the coronavirus reared its ugly head. Now, with the entire rap game in self-imposed quarantine, the entire masterplan has been swiftly and decisively derailed.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Yet The-Dream has never been one to follow a script. Today, the singer --who probably wrote one or two of your favorites on the low-- took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist to his upcoming album Sextape 4. The release is set to mark his first since the ambitious and erotically-charged triple album Ménage A Trois, which landed back in December of 2018. Now, he's gearing up to unleash a thirteen-track endeavor upon us, though he neglects to provide a date.

From the sound of some of these song titles, it would appear we're looking at another sexually-charged dose of R&B from one of the game's sharpest songwriters. Check out the tracklist below and sound off -- are you looking forward to a new album from The-Dream?

1. Passion

2. Nothing Will Feel The Same

3. Sang

4. Hard 4 Me

5. Notice

6. Spiritual

7. Ecstacy

8. Wee Hours

9. Body Work

10. Fuck My Brains Out

11. Say Something

12. Take Care

13. Coltrane