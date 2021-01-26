Rick Ross woke up on Saturday morning at the center of controversy. A clip from his stint as a co-judge on VH1's Signed went viral which many used as an example of colorism in the music industry. In the clip, Just Brittany and Kaiya both tried to impress Rozay with renditions of "Aston Martin Music" yet only Brittany received praise, even though her performance was lackluster in comparison to her competitor.

Following the clip, Brittany and Kaiya shared statements on the matter, though Ross and his co-judges, Lenny S. of Roc Nation and The-Dream remained relatively quiet. No statement from Lenny or Ross but The-Dream shared several tweets today addressing the matter. The-Dream suggested that he felt betrayed by the idea of even being accused of colorism since he says that he's made a concerted effort to elevate women.

"I’m sure every director and every artist or person who have saw me work and been around me know exactly how I prefer things. Black ass fuck all the time. With all I’ve done this is what y’all have for me," he tweeted, before delving into previous relationship issues that were made public. "As a unapologetic figure as I’ve kept it beyond and taken falls for past exes even publicly to save themselves from things they have done against me and to harm my word and upbringing," he added.

Though neither Kaiya or Just Brittany mentioned The-Dream by name, the songwriter was getting called out for his complicity, rather than anything he actually said. Many were confused that someone like The-Dream, whose ear for talent is unlike many, would overlook Kaiya's talents.

