In less than 24 hours, the world will receive a new project from The-Dream. The accomplished multi-faceted artist, songwriter, and producer is returning with Sextape Vol. 4 and fans are gearing up to hear some R&B jams to tie them over during this COVID-19 quarantine. The hitmaker chatted with Complex about his forthcoming album, and during their discussion, The-Dream was asked if he ever answered Rihanna's call and hit the studio with the singer.



Christopher Polk / Staff / Getty Images

He mimicked Rihanna's Instagram "save the world" moment with a laugh. "I heard Ri went off the other day," he said with a smile. "She said, 'I'm trying to save the world, here!' She ain't lying. She's definitely about to do it. She's so inspiring as an individual. That's my n*gga, man. I love Rihanna to death and everybody knows that. Inspiring. We talk a lot. Recently, of course. Probably my fault, too, because we haven't been talking about music as much."

The-Dream said he and Rihanna have been mostly corresponding about fashion and added that if one thinks his schedule is busy, you can't imagine how crazy Ri's calendar is. "I'm sure there's a lot of families that appreciate what she's doing," he added. "I'm sure her fans, her fans that really love her soul, appreciate what she's doing. and she understands the difference between fandom and fan love."

