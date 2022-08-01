She's an accomplished singer-songwriter who has earned awards that most artists have only dreamed of, but that didn't stop Diane Warren from learning something new on Twitter. Warren is responsible for delivering some of the world's most beloved tracks including songs with Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Xscape, TLC, Keyshia Cole, Patti LaBelle, Cher, Brandy, El DeBarge, Chaka Khan, Monica, Ginuwine, and Ciara. Even with dozens upon dozens of artists listed as collaborators and decades of experience in the industry under her belt, Warren took to Twitter to question why Beyoncé had so many writers listed on her song—24, to be exact.

"This isn't meant as shade, I'm just curious," she stated, seemingly oblivious to writing credits of sampled music. The inquiry prompted a response from The-Dream who not only has credits on Bey's latest hit project Renaissance but on several of her other albums, as well.

The hitmaking, award-winning songwriter has long collaborated with Beyoncé and is one of her go-to musicians to work with when she develops a new project. Dream, who knows Warren, decided to answer her question with a history lesson.

"You mean how's does our (Black) culture have so many writers," he said. "Well it started because we couldn't afford certain things starting out,so we started sampling and it became an Artform, a major part of the Black Culture (hip hop) in America.Had that era not happen who knows. U good?"

Warren sensed an attitude as replied, "I didn't mean that as an attack or as disrespect. I didn't know this, thank U for making me aware of it. No need to be mean about it." Dream chimed in with one last thought.

"Btw I know it’s not a one on one writing contest you looking for from no one over here…… you don’t want that smoke And you know I love you, but come on. Stop acting like your records haven’t been sampled [eyeballs emoji][crying laughing emoji][rocket emoji]."

Warren has since become a target of devoted Beyoncé fans and returned with an apology. Check it out below.