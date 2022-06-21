The-Dream says that he put his "entire heart" into working on Beyoncé's latest single, "Break My Soul,” which she released last night. The song is the first track fans have heard from her upcoming album, Renaissance.

"I Love Making You Guys Happy and even if for a second I can give anything of my self to help get you through a moment in these crazy times I’d use my entire heart to do so," The-Dream said in his post. "No one’s fucking sleeping tonight! @Beyonce we have done something special yet again my good friend."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"Break My Soul" isn't the first time that The-Dream has collaborated with Beyoncé. The two previously worked together for her hits, "Partition," as well as, "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)." The veteran producer has also collaborated with Britney Spears, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, and many more.

In addition to The-Dream, Beyoncé worked with Big Freedia on the new single. The two had collaborated previously for the 2016 song "Formation."

"It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again," Big Freedia tweeted. "I'm so honored to be (a part) of this special moment I'm forever grateful lord. Someone please catch me."

Renaissance is scheduled for release on July 29. It will be Beyoncé's first solo album since 2016's Lemonade.

Check out The-Dream and Big Freedia's latest tweets below as well as "Break My Soul."