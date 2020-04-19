The-Dream's new album, SXTP4, along with offerings from Kehlani, Kelly Rowland, and dvsn have our "R&B Season" playlist looking hot as hell. It's been a minute now since we started curating our "R&B Season" playlist on Spotify in order to round up today's best R&B offerings for our wonderful audience, and this week we were blessed with some exceptionally good content. The-Dream delivered a 13-track collection of sultry slow jams in the form of SXTP4 on Friday. A major highlight on the project is the Jhené-Aiko-featured "Wee Hours," which you'll find amidst our selections alongside three other joints off the mood-setting album.

Kehlani also came through with a quarantine treat, dropping off her single, "Everybody Business" on Thursday. The singer let us all know that she's well aware of all the sh*t people talk about her romantic history, but she's trying to not let it get to her. Ms. Kelly Rowland made a mini comeback this week with her new track, "Coffee," a fun-filled ode to morning sex and caffeine. Of course, dvsn released their latest project, A Muse In Her Feelings, on Friday, and you'll be sure to find one of their new joints on our "R&B Season" playlist as well. Check out all the latest additions and be sure to follow our other specially-curated playlists.

