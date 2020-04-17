The-Dream & Jhene Aiko Get Freaky On "Wee Hours"

The-Dream is the GOAT r'n'b singer and producer, and that's that.

The singer finally returned today with a new instalment in his Sextape series, after teasing the project on Instagram for quite some time. The last Sextape projects, a trio of three releases, dropped in 2018. He's taken his time with this latest release, and it shows. The project is strong, with The-Dream delivering his personal vein of hard-hitting r'n'b over the course of 14 songs. It manages to teeter from metallic and woozy to soft and soulful, with musical experiments littered in between. The-Dream is one of the most talented songwriters and producers behind the scenes, so it's always exciting to see how that comes to fruition in his own artistic pursuits, and what his personal style is like.

On his collaboration with Jhene Aiko, "Wee Hours," we get something a bit softer and a bit funky too, as the two duet together about sexual escapades in the early morning. These days, it might be difficult for a booty call, but if you're living with your loved one, you can still make this your baby-making soundtrack.

Check out the full project, Sextape 4 here. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I want you bad, I want you bad, I want you bad

I know it's sad, I know it's sad, I know it's sad

I don't care

I love how you pull my hair

I love how we don't care

I'm feelin like this my year

- Jhene Aiko