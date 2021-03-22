When it comes to legendary hip-hop figures, Texas-born and L.A-based rapper The D.O.C. has always been among the most underrated. Having been a frequent collaborator of Dr. Dre's in the late eighties and early nineties -- Dre actually produced all thirteen songs on The D.O.C's 1989 classic No One Can Do It Better -- the D.O.C's hip-hop journey was brought to a devastating end following a debilitating car-crash that left his voice forever altered.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Though his brilliant lyricism would endure on Dre's debut The Chronic, the accident and subsequent surgeries all but derailed The D.O.C's trajectory as a solo artist. In 2003, the rapper emerged with Deuce, a 6-Two collaboration album that featured heavy Dr. Dre involvement. Since then, it's been relatively quiet for the legendary emcee, who Nelly previously called "hip-hop's biggest what-if" -- though it would appear that's likely to change, as per his frequent collaborator Erotic D.

During an appearance on the Conversations With Chad podcast, Erotic D confirmed that he and The D.O.C. were indeed working on a new album. "We've been kicking around certain titles," he teases. "We are working. We've also been shooting a documentary on Doc's life. It's been the same production company that shot the Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance. They were actually winning their Emmy award while they were shooting Doc's documentary. I tell some pretty cool stories in that. It's a real documentary where Doc invited everyone to speak openly about him -- and it's not all good."

We look forward to hearing further details about the upcoming documentary, as it sounds like a genuine treat for hip-hop historians. Check out the full conversation with Erotic D below, with documentary talk taking place in the closing moments.