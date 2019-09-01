Specia agent Chad A. Scott of the Drug EnforcementAdmnistrtion(DEA) has been found guilty on two counts of perjury, three counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of falsifying government records.

The reason you'll likely care is because this is the same DEA agent famously aired out by J. Prince and Scarface on multiple occasions as the pair repeatedly accused him of corruption.

While he was originally indicted in May, It took a seven-day trial for prosecutors to employ evidence that Scott was guilty of such offenses while serving in areas that included New OrleansaandHouston. Among this evidence were clues that pointed toward Scott allegedly having a Houston drug trafficker purchase a Ford truck for $43,000 and turn the vehicle over to him.

Prosecutors say that Scotts falsified paperwork about the seizure, stating that he seized it in New Orleans instead of Houston, which allowed for the vehicle to be forfeited and given to him as his official mode of transportation by the government.

He is set for sentencing that will take place on December 4th.

Scott's winding road began with a highly-publicized investigation that he and partner Jack Schumacher launched into J.Prince's Rap-A-Lot Records. Prince has been vocal about Scott and Schumacher's alleged efforts to take down his label.

Scarface called out Scott on two different songs, mentioning him in Last of A Dying Breed cuts "Look In My Eyes" and "The Gangsta Shit."

"They finally caught one of the two DEA agents assigned to take my life over a decade ago," Prince would pen in an Instagram post following Scott's indictment. "A decade later the Truth has come to light!!! The very thing I revealed years ago about these two agents, Chad Scott has now been indicted for!"