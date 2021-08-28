Isaiah Thomas is one of the more interesting players in the history of the NBA. At 5'9," Thomas is undoubtedly the smallest player in the NBA today, and that title has come with some questions about whether or not he can compete with the big guys. In fact, this is a question that Thomas has had to deal with for his entire life, and while it's been tough, he has embraced the challenge. Thomas understands better than anyone that perseverance is the key to success, especially when people are already doubting you before you even have a chance to show what you can do.

In 2011, Thomas was taken with the last pick in the NBA Entry Draft, by the Sacramento Kings. At first, it took Thomas sometime before he found his footing in the league. In his first two seasons, Thomas averaged 11.5 and 13.9 points per game, respectively. In his third season with the Kings, Thomas took a massive leap as he averaged 20 points per game for the first time in his career. Thomas was proving his doubters wrong, however, it wasn't enough to put himself on the same level as the Steph Curry's and the Kyrie Irving's of the world. Eventually, Thomas was traded to Phoenix and then traded to Boston within the same season. These changes of scenery were quite the jolt for Thomas, who needed some consistency if he was going to prove the NBA world wrong.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Throughout 2015-2016, Thomas had his best statistical season to date, and fans were taking notice. Thomas was no longer the short point guard who may or may not make it. He was now the guy who could lead a team, if given the proper pieces to succeed. After averaging 22.2 points per game, Thomas was hungry for more and he was determined to not just become a star player, but a superstar player as well. In the following season, Thomas was a threat to score every time he went up the court, and it led to some truly incredible performances. Perhaps his best and most emotional performance was when he scored 53 points in a playoff game following the death of his sister. The game was played on her birthday, and it was truly one of the most powerful moments we've seen in the NBA, in quite some time. It was a reminder of the hard path Thomas had taken to get to the NBA, and it also showed the world that Thomas is a top-tier point guard. Not to mention, he averaged over 28 points per game that season, and he was even a consideration for league MVP.

Unfortunately, Thomas has yet to recreate the magic from that 2016-17 campaign, it is one of the saddest reminders of how cruel sports can be. During the 2017 offseason, Thomas was expected to receive a huge contract from the Celtics. In fact, many felt like it would be in the range of $80-$100 million. With one year left on his deal, Thomas was seemingly very close to getting the bag, however, his plans were thwarted after the Celtics traded Thomas to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Kyrie Irving. At the time, Thomas was dealing with a hip injury, and it led to a failed physical that almost voided the trade. Thomas had overworked himself in the playoffs, and it was about to become the worst thing to ever happen to his career.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

At the start of the 2017-2018 season, Thomas had to sit out with his injury, and it led to some tense moments between him and the team. Eventually, he returned, but his chemistry with LeBron James was nothing short of abysmal. The two were clearly unhappy with each other and it was a less than ideal situation for a player who could have been MVP just six months prior. At the trade deadline, Thomas was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers, and once again, his hip started to act up, which forced him to get surgery. His contract with the Lakers expired, and his 9 figure payday never came. With injury problems plaguing his career, Thomas went from a max player to a veteran minimum player, much like DeMarcus Cousins.

From there on out, Thomas began to bounce around the league, and it was quite a sad sight to see. Thomas couldn't shake off the injuries and after stints in Denver, Washington, and New Orleans, Thomas still couldn't find a team to call home. While his numbers and talents weren't necessarily the issue, it was the unknowns of a frequently injured player that held him back. It's hard for teams to take a chance on a guy who can't guarantee a full 82 games, even if that player is tremendously skilled on the court.



Rob Carr/Getty Images

Having said that, it would be pretty easy for Thomas to just give up and quit. He could even go overseas and average 50 per game for the Shanghai Sharks. Instead, Thomas has continued to grind it out, as he wants to keep his NBA dream alive. Throughout this past summer, Thomas has been playing in pro-am tournaments and he has been showing everyone why he deserves to be in the league. Sure, he's not playing against NBA talent, however, scoring 65 points and 81 points in any kind of game is impressive. Thomas has always been a solid shooter and he is extremely crafty when maneuvering around the court. With his health back on track, there appears to be no reason why Thomas can't find a gig for at least this season.

In fact, there are now reports that Thomas could come back to the Lakers where he would play alongside LeBron again. While some might cringe at this idea, both players are more mature now, and you would think the chemistry issues won't be so bad. After all, Thomas knows what this opportunity means to him, and playing for a championship will be all the motivation he needs to be at his best both physically and mentally.