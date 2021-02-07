Rappers, and those in their inner circle, are notorious for remaining iced out, year-round. Some, however, choose to be a bit more flashy than others. Recently, there have been several chains that have gone way over the top in terms of price and creativity, some even causing controversy surrounding their authenticity.Lil Uzi Vert took things to a new level this past week when he had a $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead, although a debate raged on as to whether or not this wild move was actually influenced by Sauce Walka, who himself makes an appearance on the list below. Others, like Travis Scott, Asian Doll, Gunna, and Lil Keed have all dropped major coin on new jewelry pieces recently.

Here's a round-up of some of the craziest chains purchased over the last few months, and you can decide for yourself in the comments whether they were worth the colossal price tag.

XXXTentacion’s Mother Commissions Chain Of X For Gekyume

We’re coming up on three years without the late rapper XXXTentacion, who died before he was even able to meet his son, Gekyume. Fortunately, though, his legacy is being carried on by his family, and Gekyume seems to know who his father is, even at his young age. X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, recently commissioned a chain for grandson Gekyume which featured X’s face. She posted a photo of a Gekyume sleeping sweetly while wearing the chain, which she captioned, “Daddy is with you always my love.”

Travis Scott Gets Him And His Team Custom Murakami Chains

As soon as Travis Scott debuted his new Murakami chains, which he had commissioned for him and his team, controversy began to fly. Jeweler Ben Baller alleged that the chains were “bootleg,” and that Travis did not have permission from Takashi Murakami to create them, therefore they were fake. Travis was able to quickly shut down these claims when Murakami himself posted a screenshot of him and Travis on FaceTime, where they were clearly discussing the chains. In the caption, Murakami confirms, “I designed the artwork for this Jesus piece for Travis Scott!”

Asian Doll Commissions Somewhat-Realistic King Von Chain

While Asian Doll and King Von broke up just a few days before the late rapper’s passing, she has, admittedly, been taking the grief very hard. Asian Doll has been doing everything in her power to remind people of the love that she and Von shared, and one of the ways she did this was by getting a bust of Von put on a VVS chain. The chain, from Status Jeweler, is a 3D model of Von that looks strangely lifelike. When Asian first posted the chain, she wrote to her jewelers, “I’m So Happy I’m So [Grateful] Thank You From The Bottom Of My Heart I Love My [Jewelers] 4Life.”

Lil Keed Gets Custom “Slatt” Chain

Lil Keed, like Asian Doll, also seems to be a fan of Status Jewelers, getting a custom “Slatt” chain from them in late January. The jeweler posted a video of Keed after buying the chain as well as some other earrings from them, and he was clearly ecstatic about the purchase.

Gunna Gifts Young Thug Very Similar “Slatt” Chain

At the end of January, Jewelry Unlimited posted a video of a tri-color, triple-layer “Slatt” pendant that Gunna had reportedly commissioned for Young Thug. The gold chain absolutely shines in the Instagram video, with the design looking quite similar to Lil Keed’s chain from Status Jewelers.

Yo Gotti’s Girlfriend Yaya Gets Massive Nameplate

Jewelry Unlimited also made a huge nameplate chain for Yaya, Yo Gotti’s girlfriend, in late December, describing it as a “Gorgeous baguette nameplate with matching baguette cuban featuring a 3 ct solitaire heart shape in bail for @yayasworld.” It’s unclear whether Yo Gotti commissioned the chain or Yaya paid for it herself, but either way, it’s definitely an insane piece that she’ll get a lot of wear out of.

Sauce Walka Buys $600K Dragon Ball Z-Inspired Chain

Sauce Walka is known not only to stir up controversy but to drop a lot of money on jewelry. In December, the rapper “implanted” a $250K teardrop-shaped diamond into his face, likely by a dermal piercing method-- which has not only spurred him to claim that Lil Uzi's recent move was copying him, but incidentally started beef with 21 Savage too. In mid-January, the Houston rapper dropped $600K on a chain from Zo Frost, which featured models of a few of the characters from Dragon Ball Z. Sauce Walka was clearly excited about the chain, as he posted a 9-minute IGTV video in the jewelry shop where he essentially went berserk.

DaBaby Celebrates Birthday With Over-The-Top Baby Chain

It only makes sense that DaBaby would customize a chain that’s baby-inspired, given how prevalent the "baby" theme is across his music. The rapper commissioned one of his jewelers to make this extravagant chain from scratch, covered in gold, diamonds, and a rose thorn wrapped around his head. DaBaby did not disclose exactly how much the piece cost him, but it was likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars range. He posted a picture of the chain to his Instagram story in mid-December, writing, “Blood, Sweat, Tears, & Bullets.”