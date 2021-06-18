The Cool Kids Tap Key! & Nikki Sweets For Their Rambunctious New Single "Hibachi"

One of the legendary groups from Hip-Hop's "Blog Era" is back today with its first sonic offering of 2021. Joining forces once again as The Cool Kids,Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks have recently shared a brand new single, titled "Hibachi."

The high-energy track features Key! and Nikki Sweets, and from the entertaining verses to the thumping production, "Hibachi" is a welcomed new addition to The Cool Kids' catalog.

Atlanta underground veteran Key! opens the track up by channeling the spirit of Freaknik '96 with a spirited and witty verse, and afterwards, Nikki Sweets brings in the hype, Rico Nasty-esque hook. From that point on, The Cool Kids take things over with an additional verse from Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks.

Listen to "Hibachi" below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You in the A class baby momma Benz, bottom of the barrel

Tell a n*gga what you wanna spend, I can set a price

Take her home, section of the pot, you can get a slice

Global warming ain't real? Then why they got the better ice?