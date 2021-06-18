mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Cool Kids Tap Key! & Nikki Sweets For Their Rambunctious New Single "Hibachi"

Joshua Robinson
June 18, 2021 15:05
110 Views
20
1
The Cool Kids/CakeThe Cool Kids/Cake
The Cool Kids/Cake

Hibachi
The Cool Kids Feat. Key! & Nikki Sweets

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks are back with "Hibachi," a booming new single from The Cool Kids that features Key! and Nikki Sweets.


One of the legendary groups from Hip-Hop's "Blog Era" is back today with its first sonic offering of 2021. Joining forces once again as The Cool Kids,Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks have recently shared a brand new single, titled "Hibachi."

The high-energy track features Key! and Nikki Sweets, and from the entertaining verses to the thumping production, "Hibachi" is a welcomed new addition to The Cool Kids' catalog. 

Atlanta underground veteran Key! opens the track up by channeling the spirit of Freaknik '96 with a spirited and witty verse, and afterwards, Nikki Sweets brings in the hype, Rico Nasty-esque hook. From that point on, The Cool Kids take things over with an additional verse from Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks.

Listen to "Hibachi" below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

You in the A class baby momma Benz, bottom of the barrel
Tell a n*gga what you wanna spend, I can set a price
Take her home, section of the pot, you can get a slice
Global warming ain't real? Then why they got the better ice?

The Cool Kids
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  110
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
The Cool Kids Key! Nikki Sweets
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Cool Kids Tap Key! & Nikki Sweets For Their Rambunctious New Single "Hibachi"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject