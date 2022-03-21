The Cool Kids Share Double-Disc Offering "Baby Oil Staircase/Chillout"

The Cool Kids have delivered a heap of new music in recent months, beginning with Before Shit Got Weird. The 21-song project dropped in early March, boasting appearances from Chance The Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, Pac Div, and more. Before Shit Got Weird was labeled as "episode 1" of a three-part series.

This week, the two rappers unveiled episodes 2 and 3 of BSGW. The double-disc effort comprises of two solo efforts from Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish titled, Baby Oil Staircase/Chill. Sir Michael Rocks holds it down entirely on his own on Baby Oil Staircase while Chuck Inglish enlists a slew of collaborators, from JMSN to G Perico, for Chill.

Check out the latest double-disc effort from The Cool Kids below and sound off with your favorite track.