mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Cool Kids Share Double-Disc Offering "Baby Oil Staircase/Chillout"

Aron A.
March 21, 2022 13:44
160 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Baby Oil Staircase/Chilldout
The Cool Kids, Sir Michael Rocks & Chuck Inglish

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Cool Kids deliver episodes two and three of their new project, "Before Sh*t Got Weird."


The Cool Kids have delivered a heap of new music in recent months, beginning with Before Shit Got Weird. The 21-song project dropped in early March, boasting appearances from Chance The Rapper, 6lack, Larry June, Pac Div, and more. Before Shit Got Weird was labeled as "episode 1" of a three-part series.

This week, the two rappers unveiled episodes 2 and 3 of BSGW. The double-disc effort comprises of two solo efforts from Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish titled, Baby Oil Staircase/Chill. Sir Michael Rocks holds it down entirely on his own on Baby Oil Staircase while Chuck Inglish enlists a slew of collaborators, from JMSN to G Perico, for Chill.

Check out the latest double-disc effort from The Cool Kids below and sound off with your favorite track. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES The Cool Kids Share Double-Disc Offering "Baby Oil Staircase/Chillout"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject