The Cool Kids Drop Another Collaboration With Louis The Child, "Super Smash Bros"

Last week, Chicago hip hop duo, The Cool Kids, dropped off a new track with Chicago DJ duo, Louis The Child. "Bag It Up" is now being followed up with another collaboration between these two units, "Super Smash Bros". While last week's offering had a dance-friendly bounce to it, this week's is more bar-oriented.

Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish both lament the pervasiveness of unimpressive rappers over a chugging and hiccuping instrumental. SMR wonders "Who's real? Who's fake? Who's crooks?" He then goes into deeper detail about where the new school is slacking. "It was funny for a second now y'all take yourselves serious / Same ass mixtapes with all them fucking features in them / With them weak ass beats a n**** made from a preset." His partner Chuck echoes the same complaints: "You n****s rapping out of pocket and that shit sound lost / Now you singing on it and that sound worse!"

Considering how prolific they have been recently and how hard they have been spitting, the sound-bite of Hot 97's Ebro shouting that "The Cool Kids is back!" makes "Super Smash Bros" even more exhilarating.

Quotable Lyrics

On the track running laps in my necklace

I'm throwing bows like a slab down in Texas

I'm really throwing bows with my hands if you offended

And if you heard me say I beat your ass you know I meant it

- Chuck Inglish