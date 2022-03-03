mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Cool Kids Deliver New Album "Before Shit Got Weird" Ft. Chance The Rapper, 6lack, JID & More

Aron A.
March 03, 2022 13:07
Before Shit Got Weird
The Cool Kids

The Cool Kids tap Chance The Rapper, JID, 6lack, Larry June & more for "Before Shit Got Weird."


The Cool Kids have remained influential figures who shifted Internet rap culture during the blog era and continue to leave an imprint on the rap game. This week, the duo unveiled the first part of their triple album, Before Shit Got Weird. The 21-song tracklist boasts appearances from JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack, Chance The Rapper, and more.

Before Shit Got Weird arrives just a few weeks before both Chuck Inglish and Mikey Rocks prepare solo projects, That's A Baby Oil Staircase / Chillout, which serve as episodes two and three. Both projects will drop on March 23rd.

Check the tracklist below.

1. It’s In the Mix (Introduction)
2. Showtime (skit)
3. Horizon Island feat. Gabby!
4. Scam Likey
5. Pick Up on Line 6
6. Hibachi feat. Key! & Nikki Sweets
7. Cells & Scales (skit)
8. Tony Two Sweaters (interlude)
9. Dapper Dan Leather feat. G Dott
10. It's Yours pt. 2
11. Strictly Business
12. All Or Nothing feat. Larry June
13. Too Bad feat. Pell & ATrak
14. I’m Coming Over There feat. Guapdad 4000
15. Twerk Mobile (skit)
16. Ridin’ Clean feat. Nic Jr.
17. Lightwerk feat. 6lack & JID
18. Theatrical Trailer (skit)
19. Triumph pt. 2 feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon
20. Low Sodium feat. Chance the Rapper
21. Warm Handshakes

