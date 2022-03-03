The Cool Kids Deliver New Album "Before Shit Got Weird" Ft. Chance The Rapper, 6lack, JID & More

The Cool Kids have remained influential figures who shifted Internet rap culture during the blog era and continue to leave an imprint on the rap game. This week, the duo unveiled the first part of their triple album, Before Shit Got Weird. The 21-song tracklist boasts appearances from JID, Guapdad 4000, Key!, Larry June, 6lack, Chance The Rapper, and more.

Before Shit Got Weird arrives just a few weeks before both Chuck Inglish and Mikey Rocks prepare solo projects, That's A Baby Oil Staircase / Chillout, which serve as episodes two and three. Both projects will drop on March 23rd.

Check the tracklist below.

1. It’s In the Mix (Introduction)

2. Showtime (skit)

3. Horizon Island feat. Gabby!

4. Scam Likey

5. Pick Up on Line 6

6. Hibachi feat. Key! & Nikki Sweets

7. Cells & Scales (skit)

8. Tony Two Sweaters (interlude)

9. Dapper Dan Leather feat. G Dott

10. It's Yours pt. 2

11. Strictly Business

12. All Or Nothing feat. Larry June

13. Too Bad feat. Pell & ATrak

14. I’m Coming Over There feat. Guapdad 4000

15. Twerk Mobile (skit)

16. Ridin’ Clean feat. Nic Jr.

17. Lightwerk feat. 6lack & JID

18. Theatrical Trailer (skit)

19. Triumph pt. 2 feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon

20. Low Sodium feat. Chance the Rapper

21. Warm Handshakes