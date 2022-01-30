The Cool Kids Announce New Album & Return With "It’s Yours, Pt. 2"

The Cool Kids are back with a new single from the first leg of their upcoming triple album, Before Things Got Weird. The upcoming project will feature verses from Chance the Rapper, J.I.D, 6lack, Guapdad 4000, and others.

"It’s Yours, Pt. 2” sees Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish trade raps about being up on the newest clubs, the newest money, and more.

The Cool Kids went on a lengthy hiatus following the release of their debut album When Fish Ride Bicycles in 2011, before finally reuniting for Special Edition Grand Master Deluxe in 2017.

Before Shit Got Weird is scheduled to drop on March 3.

Check out “It’s Yours, Pt. 2” and the tracklist for Before Shit Got Weird below.

Tracklist:

1.Its In the Mix (Introduction)

2.Horizon Island feat. Gabby!

3.Scam Likely (interlude)

4.Hibachi feat. Key!

5.Dapper Dan Leather

6.Pick Up On Line 6

7.Its Yours pt. 2

8.All or Nothing feat. Larry June

9.Too Bad feat. Pell & Atrak

10.I’m Coming Over There feat Guapdad 4000

11.Lightwerk feat. 6LACK & JID

12.Strictly Business (EPMD)

13.Triumph pt. 2. feat. Pac Div & Don Cannon

14.Riding Clean feat. Nic Jr.

15.Low Sodium feat Chance The Rapper

16.Warm Handshakes

Quotable Lyrics:

This a new club

That's a new dance

This is new money

That's a new plan

That's a new grip

These is new hands