The Cool Kids & The Alchemist Team Up For New EP "Layups"

We definitely don't get enough music from The Cool Kids. The Chicago duo has sporadically released new music in the past few years but that's only left fans waiting for more. In 2018, the rode the wave of their comeback project, Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe. Throughout 2018, they blessed fans with a handful of new singles including "Black Mags pt. II" and "Dice Game." They've been quiet this whole year but now, they've teamed up with the legendary Alchemist for their new EP.

With only three tracks in total, The Cool Kids get their point across swiftly on Layups. With Alchemist handling all of the production on the EP, Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks deliver swagful bars over cloudy, underground production. The project includes features from Boldy James and Shorty K.

Peep the EP below.