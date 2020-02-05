mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Cool Kids & Louis The Child Bring The Bounce On "Bag It Up"

Noah C
February 05, 2020 13:39
Bag It Up
The Cool Kids Feat. Louis The Child

That Chi-town connection manifests a bop.


There's always been an admirable playfulness in The Cool Kids' music. They brought a new sound to the late aughts underground rap scene. The Chicago duo's choice of drum patterns and synth textures laced their songs with a jubilant bounce. Over ten years deep into their career, they're still steadily providing us with bops that distinguish them from everyone else in the game. 

Another Chicago duo, Louis The Child, handles the production on The Cool Kids' new song, "Bag It Up". With a groove reminiscent of 80's techno, the track will have you juking through your hump day. 

The Cool Kids appear to have caught the collaborative bug as of late. Back in July, they released Layups, a joint EP with The Alchemist. Later in the year, they teamed up with Kenny Beats for "Dipped". Most recently, Sir Michael Rocks split off from The Cool Kids for a moment to drop his own album, Broken Window Of Opportunity

Quotable Lyrics

If you ain't got no money take your broke ass home
If you ain't got no credit, they won't give yo' ass no loans
If ain't in your pocket, leave them tight ass pants alone
If that bee ain't got no honey, yo' ass still could get stung

 

The Cool Kids Louis The Child louis the child bag it up chicago
