The Cool Kids & Kenny Beats Link Up On "Dipped"

The Cool Kids and Kenny Beats collaborating on a song makes total sense but for some reason, it seems completely unexpected. Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks link up with Kenny on the new single, "Dipped" which is undoubtedly a bop. Over some trippy trap music with evident influence from Chuck Inglish, Kenny Beats provides a muddy backdrop for Chuck Inglish and Sir Michael Rocks to vibe out to.

“I remember hearing the Cool Kids for the first time; deleted all my beats and threw out all my clothes,” Kenny Beats said about his new collab with The Cool Kids “Bought a NCAA SnapBack and started pitching all my samples as low as I could. To call them friends and collaborators now in unreal to me.”

Quotable Lyrics

You can ask Chuck Norris, I don't know what the score is

But I know we beat your ass, and she was pressin' me to smash

Told you mama, I'mma pass, around the back through the legs

Touch down do my dance, primetime Deion Sanders