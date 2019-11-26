The Cool Kids & Guapdad 4000 Link Up For "Pop Quiz"

The Cool Kids and Guapdad 4000 coming together obviously resulted in one of the most charismatic collaborations of the year. Chuck Inglish, Sir Michael Rocks and Guapdad have all excelled at sneaking humor into their music, an endeavor that doesn't always end up successful in the realm of hip hop. When so much of the genre and the personas that have filled it have been preoccupied with self-seriousness, it's always refreshing to have songs that let loose and don't shy away from making some nerdy references.

The Cool Kids are essentially veterans in the game by now, but the duo continue to reinvent itself while remaining distinct from the popular pack. They teamed up with The Alchemist to drop their three-track Layups EP over the summer and have since shared the Kenny Beats-produced "Dipped". Hopefully they will keep up this spree of exciting collaborations.

Guapdad is having a stellar year in his own right. He recently released his impressive debut album, Dior Deposits, and is likely to be a central character in 2020. Read our interview with him here.

Quotable Lyrics

Wanna catch me red-handed like fiddlesticks

I swindle shit, I read her like a kindle then go Kit Kat on that brittle bitch

Break me off, that paper turn me on, fill me in, touch me like a Skintron

- Guapdad 4000