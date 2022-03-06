The Cool Kids & Chance The Rapper Keep It Kosher On "Low Sodium"

The Cool Kids is one of the most well-respected and beloved duos in the rap game, especially amongst their peers and collaborators. Premium backpack raps in abundance, Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish navigate through music in a calm and collected manner that comes with a warm gravity, tugging at your ear in a gentle, yet firm fashion. Since 2007, the duo has been cruising throught the scene in an incredibly genuine way, making connections and gaining respect along the journey.

Well known for highly esteemed collaborations, The Cool Kids have worked with some legendary names. Their lengthy feature list includes the likes of The Neptunes, Lil Wayne, Mac Miller, Ab-Soul, Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, Boldy James, Curren$y, Dom Kennedy, Larry June and more. BEFORE SHIT GOT WEIRD is an on-brand example of their team efforts.

"LOW SODIUM (ft. Chance The Rapper)" offers a serene soundscape – calming to both the ear and the mind. The palette is effective at communicating the message, as the track is about letting go of unnecessary hate and being salty. The Cool Kids deliver, as expected, but Chance's verse is the standout. He has been delivering consistently amazing quality verses and contributions post The Big Day, and it should be acknowledged and applauded.

Listen to "LOW SODIUM" below:

Quotable Lyrics

My father Kenny, told me "Son, when you were born,

It was a superstorm,

The angels promised it'll rain whenever you perform,

You not a horse, son, you a unicorn,

Of course they wanna stick you in a uniform