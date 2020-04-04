The Cool Kids & Cardo Collide On "Got Wings"

The Cool Kids aren't consistently putting out music as they used to but whenever they get the chance, you already know it's going to be flames. This week, they linked up with Cardo for their new EP, Got Wings. Even though it's only a three-track effort, they do pack in collaborations with Boldy James, Z Money, and Kab. Cardo delivers bouncy, atmospheric, and often dark production as Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish kickin' laidback flows boasting their lifestyle.

It's been nearly three years since The Cool Kids released their last project, Special Edition Grandmaster Deluxe. Hopefully, the new EP is a sign that they'll be sliding through with a new album. If not, we're just glad they blessed us with new vibes while we're stuck inside.