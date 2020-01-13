It's about that time. With the big night set to take place on Sunday, February 9th, the 2020 Academy Award Nominations have arrived in full. For anybody keeping track, you'll likely find little in the way of surprise, with many similarities often seen between the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. Still, there's always excitement in the speculation process, even if the surprises are few and far between.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

While genre fans might be sent away licking their wounds (especially fans of MIDSOMMAR and THE LIGHTHOUSE), the list is stacked with strong contenders all the same. Scarlett Johannessen laid down a massive power move with two Best Actress nominations, while favorite Joaquin Phoenix seems destined to lock horns with A Marriage Story's Adam Driver. The race for Best Picture seems a little more wide open, though a gambler might be wise to lay a few dollars on Sam Mendes' 1917.

As assembled on CNN, here are but a few of the notable categories; you can check out the full list below. Did your favorite get some love?

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates, (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Rian Johnson (Knives Out)

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)