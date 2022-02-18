The Colleagues & Freddie Gibbs Reunite On "Rolex"

We're steadily waiting for the arrival of Freddie Gibbs' forthcoming album, SSS. Throughout 2021, he dropped off a handful of singles, closing the year with "Black Illuminati" with Jadakiss. However, he's been rather quiet since the year began on a musical front, with the exception of his appearance on Cordae's album and his collab with Azizi Gibson.

Today, The Colleagues have unveiled their latest collaboration alongside Gangsta Gibbs, titled, "Rolex." The song's official release comes nearly seven months after unveiling a leaked version. It's an older record from their collaborative catalog, and Gibbs' raw flow sounds like it was recorded around the time Shadow Of A Doubt was being created. Gibbs' is still coming through with cut-throat bars but he also brings out his more melodic side on this one, as well.

"Rolex" will certainly hold us over until Gibbs decides to unveil his next single but we hope that happens sooner rather than later.

Check out "Rolex" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pimp game, stone cold

Guerrilla pimp a hoe, and I'm keepin' a stronghold

Got weight up in the safe, and my pockets is on swole

VS's on the neck and the wrists' on froze