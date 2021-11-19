The Chopstars Transform "Certified Lover Boy" Into "Certified Purple Boy"

When Drake released Certified Lover Boy, the first place he went was Houston, Texas.

Drizzy's H-Town connection runs deep and dates all the way back to the So Far Gone days. From "Houstatlantavegas" to his proclamation that "H-Town my second home like I"m James Harden," the Toronto rapper's love for Houston has always been apparent, and has always been reciprocated.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Today, Certified Lover Boy got the full Houston treatment from The Chopstars, who soaked Drake's ode to toxicity in that purple potion and came out with Certified Purple Boy. From Drake, 21 Savage and Project Pat sounding even more menacing on the "KNIFE TALK (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX) to The Chopstar's own OG Ron C chopping up his own minute-long introduction on "TSU (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)," Certified Purple Boy is Certified Lover Boy's H-Town twin and breathes new life into a project that already dominated the charts and fans' hearts.

Tracklist

1. CERTIFIED PURPLE BOY INTRO (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

2. NO FRIENDS IN THE INDUSTRY (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

3. GIRLS WANT GIRLS (feat. Lil Baby) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

4. FAIR TRADE (feat. Travis Scott) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

5. FUCKING FANS (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

6. IN THE BIBLE (feat. Lil Durk & Giveon) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

7. PAPI'S HOME (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

8. WAY 2 SEXY (feat. Future) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

9. TSU (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

10. N 2 DEEP (feat. Future) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

11. KNIFE TALK (feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

12. IMY2 (feat. Kid Cudi) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

13. PIPE DOWN (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

14. CHAMPAGNE POETRY (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

15. YEBBA'S HEARTBREAK (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

16. GET ALONG BETTER (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

17. FOUNTAINS (feat. Tems) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

18. LOVE ALL (feat. Jay-Z) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

19. 7AM ON BRIDLE PATH (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

20. RACE MY MIND (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

21. YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE (feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross) (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

22. CPB WEAKSTYLE (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

23. THE REMORSE (CHOPNOTSLOP REMIX)

Check out Certified Purple Boy below and let us know what you think in the comments.