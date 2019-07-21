As if The Chi wasn't already enough of a cursed production set; news that Sonja Sohn, the actress who portrays "Laverne," has been arrested in North Carolina on marijuana, cocaine, and undisclosed drug paraphernalia charges, has rocked the very foundation of the Showtime production. As per TMZ, Sohn's was arrested on Sunday morning, her marijuana and paraphernalia charges reduced to misdemeanors, her possession of cocaine charge inflamed as a full-on felony offense.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

As per the police report written up at the precinct, Sohn was booked at 2 am in the morning, only to bail herself out in a mere 6 minute's time, at the low cost of $1,500. Sonja will nevertheless answer to her charges at a court hearing on Tuesday.

Before joining Lena Waithe's The Chi, Sonja Sohn first gained recognition for her work on The Wire where she portrayed the unwavering Detective Shakima Greggs for 5 seasons. "Kima" as the character was affectionately known to fans of the series, was noted for her "no bullsh*t" attitude, as well as her ability to empathize with the criminal elements she consorted with in the field, namely her go-to tattler, Bubbles the neighborhood junkie.

As of this writing, it's unclear whether Sonja Sohn's arrest will cause the showrunner to consider their "plot options" moving forward. TMZ was unsuccessful in its attempt to reach Sonja Sohn or her reps. Jason Mitchell, the actor who plays "Brandon Johnson" was the focus of a sexual harassment fiasco that threatened to uproot the whole production, and ultimately cost him his job.

