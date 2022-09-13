Police are still investigating an attempted robbery that could have had a much scarier turnout. The ongoing reports about celebrities becoming victims of crime have been on an uptick in recent years. Sadly, we've reported on dozens of thefts, home invasions, and even murders, including yesterday's tragedy in Los Angeles. Philadelphia rapper PNB Rock lost his life in what reports state was a botched robbery, and Hip Hop continues to mourn—and debate—within the first 24 hours.

Another case out of Chicago was shared by TMZ after the outlet reported that Barton Fitzpatrick, the actor who portrays the character of Reg on The Chi, was robbed in the city.



Chicago police reportedly revealed that Fitzpatrick "was a passenger in a car when someone slid into the back seat out of nowhere." The suspect had a gun and attempted a carjacking, but instead, took the actor's belongings before fleeing the scene. What was stolen wasn't listed, but it was shared that a necklace was reported as an item that was taken.

Thankfully, everyone walked away uninjured. Investigators are reportedly still searching for the suspect, but a description has not been shared at this time. Fitzpatrick has not made any statements about the robbery.

