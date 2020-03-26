The Coronavirus pandemic is wide-reaching and the effects are devastating, whether it be on people or on our economy. As we all acclimate to our "new normal" many are facing serious questions right now, like: how will the rent get paid this month? As it turns out for the restaurant chain The Cheesecake Factory, it won't be. If only it was that easy for everyone else.

The Cheesecake Factory's CEO and chairman, David Overton, penned a letter on March 18 detailing that the popular sit-down restaurant won't be able to pay their landlords this month, due to closed dining rooms across the country. It's not only The Cheesecake Factory, but their affiliated restaurants Rock Sugar and North Italia that will not be paying rent come April 1st.

Overton wrote, "Due to these extraordinary events, I am asking for your patience, and frankly, your help. We appreciate our landlords’ understanding given the exigency of the current situation."

The Cheesecake Factory employs 38,000 people across the country, while it's had to close 27 restaurants since the outbreak, and others are limited to delivery and takeout options only. Meanwhile, the company's stock price has fallen by more than 50% this month.

The Cheesecake Factory issued a statement following the chairman's letter, which you can read below.

Wild times.