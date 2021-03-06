The last year and a half of both national and international history has been a whirlwind. For the majority of last year, much of the world remained on lockdown as COVID-19 forced the world into a pandemic-state. For some parts of the world more than others, namely the United States, the lack of response to the pandemic has only prolonged its existence. French philosopher Michel de Nostradamus reportedly predicted a zombie apocalypse occurring in 2021, and it looks like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just breathed air into the prophecy.

The CDC has created a handy guide to surviving the apocalypse on their official site. “Wonder why zombies, zombie apocalypse, and zombie preparedness continue to live or walk dead on a CDC web site?” asks the guide, which was developed back in 2011 as a marketing gimmick.

“As it turns out what first began as a tongue-in-cheek campaign to engage new audiences with preparedness messages has proven to be a very effective platform,” the guide continues to say. “We continue to reach and engage a wide variety of audiences on all hazards preparedness via ‘zombie preparedness.’”

If the prediction holds true, as predictors of Nostradamus' yearly-horoscope believes, the CDC has your back covered. “Few young people: half-dead to give a start,” the 16th-century astrologer wrote, grimly adding, “Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows / Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: / The Great One to be no more, all the world to end.”

To prepare for the flesh-eating worst, the CDC page links to various “Zombie Preparedness Products,” like a downloadable graphic novel, tips for educators planning zombie-related lessons, and a printable poster.

“We were talking about hurricane season, which begins 1 June. I think about hurricane season, and we put out the same messages every year, and I wonder if people even see those messages,” CDC rep Dave Daigle told The Atlantic. “We have a great message here about preparedness, and I don’t have to tell you that preparedness and public health are not the sexiest topics.”

