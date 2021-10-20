The Cast Of “Queens” Share Emotional New Song, “Hear Me”

Last night, Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy made their return to the spotlight on ABC’s Queens. The series sees the musical icons step into the shoes of artists who retired from performing in the ‘90s, but are now in their 40‘s and feel like something is missing from their life.

Now that they’ve realized what they’re craving, the group comes together to stage a massive comeback and restore their former glory. On the tail of the show’s premiere, Brandy and her friends have released a few tracks that made their debut during last night’s episode, including the emotional “Hear Me.”

If you’re not in the mood to be in your feels, the cast of Queens also dropped the song “Nasty Girl” along with a super hot visual that may be more your speed. The third and final title to drop with episode one is an “epic rap cipher,” called “The Introduction.”

Swizz Beatz has been brought on board as the show’s executive music producer. “To see these Queens come together in unity is amazing in 2021,” he’s quoted as saying in a press release sent to HotNewHipHop. “This show is special in many ways to me and it’s an honor to be the Executive Music Producer.”

New episodes of Queens are coming to ABC every Tuesday at 10/9C. Check out the trailer for the series above, and stream “Hear Me” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

But hear me – I’m standing outside your door

Hear me - I don‘t wanna be afraid no more

I just wanna love you best I can

And in return I’ll try to understand

All of the hurt I caused when I was lost and weak

I hope that you hear me