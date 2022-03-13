Amazon has released the first trailer for the upcoming third season of its hit series, The Boys. New footage from the trailer shows Butcher struggling to get a hold of new superpowers, as well as the first look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The new season of The Boys is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. From there, new episodes will be released weekly on Fridays through July 8.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for the first look at Jensen Ackles's role as Soldier Boy, the trailer concludes with a quick tease of the highly anticipated character. Ackles recently discussed how he landed the role, admitting that Sony had originally wanted to cast a more popular actor for the character.

“This was something that the studio, that Sony was talking to some much bigger names than me and wanted to bring in for season 3,” Ackles recently said on Inside of You. “Eric [Kripke] was like, ‘Look, I know you can do this but we’re going to have to convince the powers. You’re going to have to put yourself on tape.’ I was like, ‘Great, I’ll do that.’”

Check out the new trailer for season 3 of The Boys below.

