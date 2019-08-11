Amazon Video isn't typically the streaming service that your friends are talking about. That changed earlier this month when Amazon dropped The Boys. The show is based on the comic of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and focuses on superheroes in a light we've never seen them before. Instead of being altruistic beings, the superheroes in The Boys are fatally flawed, so a group of citizens take it upon themselves to fix things. Starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonzo, Jessie Usher, and more, the Amazon series is produced by Seth Rogen, who also brought the series Preacher to life.

Amazon's biggest hit is currently filming season 2, which was greenlit before the first season concluded. Eric Kripke, who produces alongside Rogen, took to Twitter to share the first photo from the upcoming season. "A small token for #TheBoysTV fans," Kripke wrote as the caption for the photo. "World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks," he continued. The photo features Mother's Milk, Frenchie, Hughie, and Kimiko covered in blood. The second season of The Boys is expected to be even bloodier than the last, and we're fully prepared for the madness.