Amazon Prime Video announced that Season 2 of the beloved series The Boys will be coming in September and they did it through a hilarious, gory, action-packed teaser trailer.

The teaser for the upcoming season of the comic-book based superhero series provides a look at the next chapter of the titular vigilante team The Boys led by Billy Butcher. Picking up from the events in Season 1, the team is on the run after becoming suspected criminals. Billy and archnemesis Homelander continue to battle in the upcoming season as Billy and the boys continue to fight the Seven to keep them under control.

The trailer shows that the series remains just as bloody and violent as ever, which is part of its mass appeal. In addition to the return of some fan favorites, the series also has an exciting new villain, a super-powered Neo-Nazi called Stormfront who challenges Homelander’s power.

As described in the Season 2 synopsis,

“In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.”

The second season is set to premiere on September 4th, 2020. You can watch the exciting and gore-filled trailer for yourself below.

