Superhero fans are sure to be excited about the new season for Amazon Prime’s The Boys. A new trailer for Season 3 has been released with all the superhero action, gore, and F-bombs viewers have come to expect. The official trailer comes just under a month before the season’s premiere on Prime Video on June 3rd.

This trailer shows off one of the show’s most anticipated new additions: Supernatural alumn Jensen Ackles as the character Soldier Boy, who is the first-ever superhero in the show’s world and was teased in the last trailer. We see how the show’s previous storyline is likely to progress, with main antagonist Homelander still going through a super-sized ego trip and our titular gang of super-killers facing off against the superhero conglomerate Vought’s corporate dominance.

Cast members Jack Quaid and Karl Urban and executive producer Seth Rogen at the 2019 Comic Con 'The Boys' panel - Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Season 3 synopsis gives us some hints of the story to come. It mentions that the hero-villain combo of Butch and Homelander are keeping a lower profile, but a new anti-supe weapon threatens to send both sides into all-out war again.

This trailer comes among a wave of The Boys-related news over the past few months. Just last March, the animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical premiered on Prime Video. A new spinoff focused on a superhero college was just recently cast with actors including Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, according to a Deadline report.

Cast members Erin Moriarty, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara at the drive-in premiere of 'The Boys' Season 2 on September 3rd, 2020 in Los Angeles, California - Kevin Winter /Getty Images for Amazon Studios

No matter what new adventures hold in Season 3, it’s easy to see how the hype around The Boys has grown in a superhero-dominated entertainment landscape. Amid praise from fans of the original comic the show is based on and critics alike, the show has also become a successful streaming giant, being the only non-Netflix show to make Nielsen’s Top 10 Streaming Shows list. The show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Watch the new trailer for The Boys Season 3 below.

