The Boston Celtics apparently have plans to debut a brand new uniform this season... and they're not great. In fact, they might be one of the worst designs in the NBA.

Celtics center Enes Kanter took to instagram on Monday afternoon to give fans an early look at the team's new alternate uniforms, revealing what appears to be a teal blue jersey. Whatever inspired this uniform remains to be seen but the verdict is already out - these are hot trash.

The team has not yet made an official announcement regarding the blue uniforms, though we expect to learn more in the near future as Celtics fans are demanding answers. We'll keep you posted once they offer an explanation.

In the meantime, scroll down to check out the instant reactions to the new threads.