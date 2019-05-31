Aaron McGruder was undoubtedly ahead of his time with The Boondocks. The show debuted in 2005 and lasted four seasons, although McGruder didn't have any involvement in the last season that aired. Between everything going on in the White House with Trump to recent incidents like the Jussie Smollett scandal, there's no doubt that Huey and Riley wouldn't have hilarious takes.

John Witherspoon recently sat down on the Joe Rogan podcast where he dropped the ball that The Boondocks was returning for a fifth season. "I'm on the cartoon - what is it? The Boondocks? I didn't change my voice for The Boondocks. And they coming back: Boondocks is coming back... It's one of the best cartoons I've ever been on," he said.

Although he didn't elaborate any further on when we could expect its return, it seems more than likely considering McGruder began teasing new comic strips of The Boondocks earlier this year. Via Charlamagne Tha God's Instagram, McGruder shared several new comic strips of The Boondocks that brought back the Freeman brothers, Grand-dad, and Uncle Ruckus while addressing R. Kelly, Robert Mueller and more.

"Did these for fun (and to see if I still could). More to come… exactly how much more is tough to say," McGruder wrote. "These strips were only possible due to the enormous talent of my good friend Seung Kim, who did the animation for the old show - and he’s a busy guy. Thanks to him and thanks to Charlamagne for putting these out for me while I get my instagram act together."