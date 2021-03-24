For fans who've been waiting on the return of Huey and Riley Freeman, it looks like you'll have to wait a little bit longer. HBO Max announced that they acquired the rights to The Boondocks in 2019 and would be bringing Aaron McGruder back as the showrunner for a reboot of the series. Initially set for a fall 2020 premiere date, it was pushed back until the following year. Earlier this year, it was set for a late 2021 release but it seems to have been delayed once again.

As reported by OkayPlayer, The Boondocks official Instagram page quietly changed their bio to reveal that the reboot would be airing in 2022. The news for the delay arrives alongside the launch of the official Boondocks NFT's that were created in partnership with creative director/executive producer of the show, Seung Kim.

HBO Max ordered two seasons of the reboot with the first season to include 12 episodes and a 50-minute special set. Old episodes of the show will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

"There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today,” McGruder said about the relaunch of the series at the time. “It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun.”

The death of John Witherspoon has left fans wondering how the show would move forward without the original voice of Grandad. Last year, a viral tweet for a fan suggested that Jenifer Lewis plays the role of Grandad's sister, taking care of Huey and Riley after his passing. Lewis said that she'd check in about this idea, and given that she has voiced the roles of Geraldine and Boss Willona on the show, it seems like this could possibly come to fruition.