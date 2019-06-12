With everything that's been going on in pop culture and politics, it seems like now would be a better time than ever to bring back The Boondocks. As we previously reported, John Witherspoon who famously voices Granddad Freeman announced that the show would be making its return. Although nothing was formally announced at the time, Sony Pictures Animation announced that they'll be bringing the show back with its original showrunner, Aaron McGruder.

Variety reported that Sony Pictures Animation announced a slew of new projects they have on the way including a Boondocks "reimagining" which is set to arrive in 2020. As Complex pointed out, Sony handled production for every season of The Boondocks with exception of the fourth season which was also created without Aaron McGruder. The plot is reportedly going to be an updated version of the original show while reflecting the current political landscape. It'll follow the Freemans' battle against Uncle Ruckus, who's now "rules fictional Woodcrest County Maryland, with an iron fist." Of course, Grandad, Huey and Riley will try to combat Uncle Ruckus in ways that are "both topical and radical."

It appears as though McGruder previously alluded to the show's new plot earlier this year after new comic strips of The Boondocks were shared on Instagram. Several of the comic strips included references to Uncle Ruckus as the Woodcrest County Executive.