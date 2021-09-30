Though The Mandalorian is easily one of the biggest Disney+ originals, with many becoming enamored with the story of Djarin and baby Grogu, many Star Wars fans still have an undying love for the O.G.

When Boba Fett -- the bounty hunter that first popularized Mandalorian armor to begin with -- popped up in the second season of The Mandalorian, the people were thrilled to see him gracing the screen once again. Later, when it was confirmed that his story would continue with a brand new series The Book Of Boba Fett, many were eager to see a premiere date.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, it has been confirmed that the upcoming Boba series will be hitting Disney+ on December 29th, and should it follow in The Mandalorian's footsteps, we'll be looking at a weekly release. Both Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are reprising their roles as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand respectively, while Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are holding it down as Executive Producers.

If you're looking for a potential idea of where the plotline is headed, consider yourself warned -- Mandalorian spoilers lie ahead. At the end of season two, Boba Fett returned to Jabba The Hutt's palace, where former consigliere Bib Fortuna was running the show. At least, for a few moments -- Boba swiftly put an end to Fortuna and took his place as the reigning ruler of the Tatooine criminal underworld.

It's going to be exciting to see how the bounty hunter -- once feared throughout the galaxy prior to his apparent "death" -- moves forward in his new position. Expect plenty of action, and perhaps even focused character development, for one of the most beloved characters in the entire Star Wars canon. Catch The Book Of Boba Fett on Disney+ on December 29th.