Freddy Krueger is undoubtedly one of the spookiest horror movie characters that has ever existed. He is the stuff of nightmares. His burned, disfigured face and that god-awful brown fedora, as well as his blade-hand, are seriously terrifying.

While his choice of headwear is questionable, Krueger drips himself out in a red-and-green-striped sweater and, apparently, on his feet he's got some major heat.

Nike is releasing the "Freddy Krueger" Air Max 95 soon, showing off the new kicks with some official photos. While Freddy did not wear these himself, the blood-soaked footwear would fit in with his horrific aesthetic.



Image via Nike

The colorway of this sneaker is based on Freddy's iconic sweater, laced with red panels and tones of faded blue and brown. There are also droplets of "blood" on the back of the shoe and on the sole, making this even creepier. If you're a sneakerhead, you'll know that a similar choice was made for the Nike SB Dunk Low grails, which sell for a fortune on the resale market.

If you're into these, you'll want to pick up a pair.

With Halloween quickly approaching (already??) these are rumored to be part of a wider release in October. Nike has also announced a Dracula-themed Air Trainer 3, which may be part of a special Halloween pack.

Check out the official photos below and let us know if you'll be trying to get your hands blades on these.



Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike



Image via Nike

[via]