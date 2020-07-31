The Black Soprano Family Get Real On "Grams In The Water"

When you see the Black Soprano Family moniker, you already know you're getting those raw bars served in sizable portions. Look no further than their proper debut, a collective effort delivered by Benny The Butcher, Ricky Hyde, Heem, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonesy. While there are many strong moments found throughout, one of the highlights arrives on the project's second song "Grams In The Water," a reflective look at the early hustling days.

Featuring verses from Ricky Hyde, Loveboat Luciano, and Benny The Butcher, it's Luciano who steals the show, combining a slick flow with some vividly-rendered imagery. Over some stripped-down, melancholic production, his rhymes transition gracefully as he quickens his pace. "Money's the reason we rebuild, I threw away all my weed scales, I give you logical details," he rhymes. "I still ride with no seatbelt, government mad when we rebuild." And of course, the Butcher comes through to close this one out, his gravitas evident as he takes the scenic route down memory lane. Be sure to check out the complete Black Soprano Family Tape right here, and sound off -- is this the illest new crew in the game?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Money's the reason we rebuild,

I threw away all my weed scales,

I give you logical details

I still ride with no seatbelt, government mad when we rebuild