The Buffalo Bills trounced the New England Patriots 47-17 in the AFC Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. The Bills overcame freezing temperatures to advance to the Divisional Round of the postseason.

The Bills came out of the gates on fire, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives. By halftime, it was already 27-3.



Timothy T Ludwig / Getty Images

Bills' star quarterback Josh Allen set a team playoff record with five passing touchdowns during the game. In addition to the scores, he finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards

On the other hand, Pats' rookie quarterback Mac Jones finished 24 of 38 for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

A 30-point differential is the largest loss for the Patriots since Bill Belichick took over as head coach in 2000.

“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight," Belichick told reporters after the game.

In their first matchup with the Bills, the Pats were able to hold them to just 10 points in an upset victory in Buffalo on December 6.

Next weekend, the Bills will either host the Cincinnati Bengals or travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs depending on how things shake out over the rest of Wild Card weekend.

