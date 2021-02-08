The Super Bowl is one of the most viewed events on national television, and so incidentally, nabbing a commercial during one of the breaks is also notoriously expensive.

The ads that appear during the Super Bowl then, are not only known for their sky-high budget, but they are often the most well-produced, and creative ads you’ll see on television. Despite COVID-19 attempting to put a damper on the event, last night's Super Bowl LV was no exception when it comes to A-plus ads. We’ve rounded up fifteen of the best Super Bowl commercials below. Let us know which ones were your favorite.

Lil Baby for Rockstar Energy

In this ad for Rockstar Energy drink, Lil Baby discusses the trials and tribulations it took for him to get to the top, and says that real rockstars don’t chase the spotlight, “It chases them.”

Shaggy, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher for Cheetos

Shaggy, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher team up in this Cheetos commercial for a new rendition of the iconic song “It Wasn’t Me,” where Shaggy advises Mila to take his advice when Ashton catches her with his snack.

Drake From State Farm

Drake is a “stand-in” during a commercial shoot in this advertisement with Paul Rudd, and he gets a little too cocky for his own good.

Lil Nas X for Logitech

“Defying the odds” is the main idea of this ad from Logitech featuring Lil Nas X, which plays his unreleased song “Call Me By Your Name.”

Wayne’s World for Uber Eats

Garth and Wayne from cult classic film Wayne’s World join Cardi B for some shameless Uber Eats promo in this advertisement.

Michael B. Jordan for Amazon

Michael B. Jordan poses as the “new vessel” for the Amazon Alexa in this ad, which makes things a little awkward between a wife and her husband.

John Cena for Mountain Dew

John Cena gets fans excited about new Mountain Dew Major Melon in this ad, where he challenges viewers to count the number of bottles shown for a chance to win $1 million.

Timothee Chalamet for Cadillac

Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder team up for this Cadillac commercial, which features Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Edward Scissorhands.

Samuel L. Jackson for Verizon

Samuel L. Jackson convinces gamers to get Verizon in this CGI advertisement, claiming they can’t “blame the lag” forever.

Nick Jonas for Dexcom

Nick Jonas, a longtime advocate for the diabetic community, discusses future technology in this commercial for Dexcom.

Last Year’s Lemons from Bud Light

Bud Light promotes their new seltzer lemonades in this advertisement, which pokes fun at 2020 being quite a “lemon” of a year.

Flat Matthew McConaughey for Doritos

Matthew McConaughey promotes the new 3D Doritos in this ad, which features the actor’s new, “flat” look.

Will Ferrell for General Motors

Will Ferrell and Kenan Thompson attempt to beat the “losers” of Norway by promoting their new electric vehicles in this commercial for GM.

Don Cheadle for Michelob Ultra

Don Cheadle, alongside several other celebrity doppelgangers, promotes the new Michelob Ultra seltzers in this ad.

John Travolta for Scotts

John Travolta makes a TikTok in this ad for Scotts, who want you to have the lawn of your dreams.