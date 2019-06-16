From Saturday morning cartoon shows to live action rehashings, millions of people around the world hold comic book television series close to their heart. Some shows become a part of overall pop culture, such as The Walking Dead, which is still referenced and understood by people who have never even watched an episode. Other series, such as Daredevil, delivered what can be considered the pinnacle of superhero television action sequences. In the last decade, the comic book madness has exploded into a constant stream of new content. That means there is also a steady output of garbage mixed in there as well. We can herald The Flash and Arrow, but at the same time, we know that Iron Fist and Inhumans had no business being created.

Despite the lake of bricks out there, there are the superhero television shows that we will never forget. The series that made us run around with towels as capes as kids, or that have us binge-watching Netflix after coming home from our 9 to 5 jobs. Some of them are classic, and helped define our imaginations. Others are still on television unraveling storylines that keep us coming back for more. From classics like the animated X-Men series to the more recent masterpiece Legion, here is our list of the best comic book televisions shows.